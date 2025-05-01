Which of the following is NOT included in continuing operations when preparing a company's statement of comprehensive income?
A
Unrealized gains and losses on available-for-sale securities
B
Operating expenses
C
Cost of goods sold
D
Sales revenue from primary business activities
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of 'continuing operations': Continuing operations refer to the core business activities of a company that are expected to continue in the foreseeable future. These include revenues, expenses, and costs directly related to the primary business operations.
Review the components of continuing operations: These typically include sales revenue from primary business activities, cost of goods sold (COGS), and operating expenses. These items are directly tied to the company's ongoing business activities.
Identify unrealized gains and losses on available-for-sale securities: Unrealized gains and losses arise from changes in the fair value of investments that have not yet been sold. These are classified as 'other comprehensive income' and are not part of continuing operations because they are not directly related to the company's core business activities.
Compare the options provided: Sales revenue, operating expenses, and cost of goods sold are all part of continuing operations because they are directly tied to the company's primary business activities. Unrealized gains and losses on available-for-sale securities are excluded because they are part of other comprehensive income.
Conclude that unrealized gains and losses on available-for-sale securities are NOT included in continuing operations when preparing a company's statement of comprehensive income.
