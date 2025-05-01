at the beginning of the accounting period to set opening balances
B
only when errors are discovered in the accounting records
C
whenever a cash transaction occurs during the period
D
at the end of an accounting period to update account balances before preparing financial statements
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of adjusting journal entries: They are made to ensure that the financial statements reflect the true financial position and performance of the company by updating account balances.
Recognize the timing of adjusting journal entries: These entries are prepared at the end of the accounting period, not at the beginning or during the period, to align the accounts with the accrual basis of accounting.
Identify the types of adjustments typically required: These include adjustments for accrued revenues, accrued expenses, prepaid expenses, unearned revenues, and depreciation.
Learn the impact of adjusting entries: Adjusting entries affect both the income statement and the balance sheet by ensuring that revenues and expenses are recorded in the period they are incurred, and assets and liabilities are properly stated.
Understand the role of adjusting entries in financial statement preparation: Adjusting entries are essential for preparing accurate financial statements, as they ensure that all accounts are up-to-date before the statements are finalized.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Adjusting Journal Entries with a bite sized video explanation from Brian