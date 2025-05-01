Start-up costs such as legal fees and state filings to incorporate should be treated as:
A
Intangible assets subject to annual impairment testing
B
Expenses incurred as incurred
C
Capital expenditures added to the value of fixed assets
D
Prepaid expenses to be amortized over time
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the nature of start-up costs: These are initial costs incurred to establish a business, such as legal fees and state filings. They are not directly tied to the acquisition of tangible or intangible assets.
Review the accounting treatment for start-up costs: According to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), start-up costs are typically expensed as incurred because they do not provide future economic benefits that can be capitalized.
Clarify why start-up costs are not intangible assets: Intangible assets are identifiable non-physical assets that provide future economic benefits, such as patents or trademarks. Start-up costs do not meet this criterion.
Explain why start-up costs are not capital expenditures: Capital expenditures are costs incurred to acquire or improve fixed assets, such as machinery or buildings. Start-up costs do not enhance or acquire fixed assets.
Discuss why start-up costs are not prepaid expenses: Prepaid expenses are payments made for goods or services to be received in the future. Start-up costs are not tied to future services but are one-time expenses incurred during the business formation process.
