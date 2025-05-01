When a company pays for insurance in advance, how should the payment be recorded at the time of payment?
A
As a debit to Cash and a credit to Prepaid Insurance
B
As a debit to Prepaid Insurance and a credit to Cash
C
As a debit to Insurance Payable and a credit to Cash
D
As a debit to Insurance Expense and a credit to Cash
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the nature of the transaction: When a company pays for insurance in advance, it is considered a prepaid expense. Prepaid expenses are assets because they represent future economic benefits that the company will receive over the coverage period.
Determine the accounts involved: The payment involves two accounts: Prepaid Insurance (an asset account) and Cash (an asset account). Prepaid Insurance increases because the company now has an asset, and Cash decreases because the company has paid out money.
Apply the rules of debits and credits: In accounting, an increase in an asset account is recorded as a debit, and a decrease in an asset account is recorded as a credit. Therefore, Prepaid Insurance will be debited, and Cash will be credited.
Record the journal entry: The journal entry for this transaction will be: Debit Prepaid Insurance and Credit Cash. This reflects the increase in the prepaid asset and the decrease in cash.
Review the options provided: The correct answer is 'As a debit to Prepaid Insurance and a credit to Cash,' because this aligns with the accounting treatment of prepaid expenses and the rules of debits and credits.
