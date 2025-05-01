for any level of activity within the relevant range
B
only for fixed costs
C
only at the beginning of the accounting period
D
only for the actual level of activity achieved
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a flexible budget: A flexible budget is a financial plan that adjusts or flexes with changes in the level of activity or volume. It is designed to provide a more accurate comparison of budgeted and actual costs at different activity levels.
Identify the relevant range: The relevant range refers to the range of activity levels within which the assumptions about fixed and variable costs are valid. A flexible budget is applicable within this range.
Analyze the options provided: Evaluate each option to determine its validity. For example, 'only for fixed costs' is incorrect because a flexible budget accounts for both fixed and variable costs. Similarly, 'only at the beginning of the accounting period' is incorrect because a flexible budget can be prepared at any time.
Focus on the correct option: A flexible budget is prepared for any level of activity within the relevant range, as it adjusts to reflect changes in activity levels while maintaining the assumptions about cost behavior.
Conclude the reasoning: The correct answer is 'for any level of activity within the relevant range,' as this aligns with the purpose and functionality of a flexible budget in financial accounting.
