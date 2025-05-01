Which of the following transactions is recorded as a credit entry in a country's current account?
A
A domestic company exports goods to a foreign buyer.
B
A domestic resident imports services from abroad.
C
A domestic company pays interest to a foreign lender.
D
A resident purchases shares in a foreign company.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of the current account: The current account is a component of a country's balance of payments that records transactions involving goods, services, income, and current transfers. A credit entry in the current account represents an inflow of money into the country.
Analyze the first option: 'A domestic company exports goods to a foreign buyer.' Exports are recorded as credit entries because they bring money into the country from foreign buyers.
Analyze the second option: 'A domestic resident imports services from abroad.' Imports are recorded as debit entries because they involve money leaving the country to pay foreign providers.
Analyze the third option: 'A domestic company pays interest to a foreign lender.' Paying interest to a foreign lender is recorded as a debit entry because it represents an outflow of money from the country.
Analyze the fourth option: 'A resident purchases shares in a foreign company.' This transaction is part of the financial account, not the current account, and would be recorded as a debit entry because it involves money leaving the country to purchase foreign assets.
Watch next
Master Journal Entries: Debits and Credits with a bite sized video explanation from Brian