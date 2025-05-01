Which of the following is correct regarding posting a transaction in the accounting system?
A
Credits are only used when recording expenses.
B
A transaction can be posted with only credits if it increases assets.
C
Each transaction must have at least one debit and one credit, and the total debits must equal the total credits.
D
Debits always increase all types of accounts.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of double-entry accounting. In this system, every transaction must have at least one debit and one credit, and the total debits must equal the total credits. This ensures the accounting equation (Assets = Liabilities + Equity) remains balanced.
Step 2: Clarify the role of debits and credits. Debits and credits are used to record changes in accounts. Debits increase asset and expense accounts, while they decrease liability, equity, and revenue accounts. Credits do the opposite: they decrease asset and expense accounts and increase liability, equity, and revenue accounts.
Step 3: Analyze the statement 'Credits are only used when recording expenses.' This is incorrect because credits are used for various purposes, such as increasing liabilities, equity, and revenue accounts, not just for recording expenses.
Step 4: Evaluate the statement 'A transaction can be posted with only credits if it increases assets.' This is incorrect because every transaction must have both a debit and a credit to maintain the balance in the accounting equation.
Step 5: Confirm the correct answer: 'Each transaction must have at least one debit and one credit, and the total debits must equal the total credits.' This aligns with the principles of double-entry accounting and ensures the financial records are accurate and balanced.
Watch next
Master Journal Entries: Debits and Credits with a bite sized video explanation from Brian