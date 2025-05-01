Cynthia needs to share a financial snapshot of her company's assets, liabilities, and equity at a specific point in time. Which financial statement should she use?
A
Statement of Cash Flows
B
Statement of Retained Earnings
C
Balance Sheet
D
Income Statement
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of each financial statement: The Balance Sheet provides a snapshot of a company's financial position at a specific point in time, detailing assets, liabilities, and equity. Other statements, such as the Income Statement, focus on performance over a period, and the Statement of Cash Flows tracks cash movements.
Identify the key elements Cynthia needs to present: She wants to share information about assets, liabilities, and equity at a specific point in time. This aligns directly with the purpose of the Balance Sheet.
Recognize why other financial statements are not suitable: The Statement of Retained Earnings focuses on changes in retained earnings, the Statement of Cash Flows tracks cash inflows and outflows, and the Income Statement reports revenues and expenses over a period. None of these provide a snapshot of financial position at a specific point in time.
Confirm the correct financial statement: Since Cynthia needs to present assets, liabilities, and equity at a specific point in time, the Balance Sheet is the appropriate choice.
Conclude with the importance of the Balance Sheet: It is a fundamental financial statement that helps stakeholders understand the company's financial health and structure at a given moment.
