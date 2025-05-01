A manufacturer makes finished products from raw materials and is a type of:
A
Manufacturing accounting
B
Managerial accounting
C
Financial accounting
D
Cost accounting
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context of the problem: The question is asking about the type of accounting that applies to a manufacturer making finished products from raw materials.
Review the definitions of the accounting types provided: Manufacturing accounting focuses on tracking costs and processes specific to production. Managerial accounting involves providing information to managers for decision-making. Financial accounting deals with preparing financial statements for external users. Cost accounting focuses on analyzing and controlling costs.
Identify the key activity described in the problem: The manufacturer is converting raw materials into finished products, which involves tracking production costs and processes.
Match the activity to the appropriate accounting type: Since the problem emphasizes production and costs, it aligns most closely with Manufacturing accounting and Cost accounting.
Consider the broader scope of the options: While Manufacturing accounting is specific to production, Cost accounting is a subset of Managerial accounting, which provides detailed cost information for decision-making. Financial accounting is less relevant here as it focuses on external reporting.
Watch next
Master Types of Accounting: Financial and Managerial with a bite sized video explanation from Brian