What is an important difference between bookkeepers and accountants?
A
Bookkeepers primarily record financial transactions, while accountants analyze, interpret, and report on financial data.
B
Bookkeepers are responsible for preparing tax returns, while accountants only handle payroll.
C
Accountants only work with cash transactions, while bookkeepers handle accrual accounting.
D
Bookkeepers set accounting standards, while accountants follow them.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the roles of bookkeepers and accountants: Bookkeepers focus on recording financial transactions accurately and maintaining organized financial records, while accountants analyze, interpret, and report on financial data to provide insights and support decision-making.
Clarify the responsibilities of bookkeepers: They handle day-to-day financial tasks such as recording transactions, reconciling accounts, and ensuring the accuracy of financial data.
Clarify the responsibilities of accountants: Accountants use the data prepared by bookkeepers to create financial statements, perform audits, and provide strategic advice based on financial analysis.
Identify the incorrect statements in the options provided: For example, bookkeepers do not prepare tax returns as a primary responsibility, and accountants handle both cash and accrual accounting, not just cash transactions.
Select the correct answer based on the distinction between the roles: The correct answer is that bookkeepers primarily record financial transactions, while accountants analyze, interpret, and report on financial data.
Watch next
Master Types of Accounting: Financial and Managerial with a bite sized video explanation from Brian