The two primary roles of financial accounting are to:
A
Prepare tax returns and manage payroll processing.
B
Forecast future financial performance and set company budgets.
C
Assist internal management in decision-making and control operations.
D
Provide information to external users and ensure compliance with regulatory requirements.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the primary roles of financial accounting, which focus on providing accurate and reliable financial information to external users such as investors, creditors, and regulatory agencies.
Recognize that financial accounting is distinct from managerial accounting, which is primarily used for internal decision-making and operational control.
Identify the importance of compliance with regulatory requirements, such as adhering to Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) or International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), to ensure transparency and consistency in financial reporting.
Note that financial accounting does not directly involve tasks like preparing tax returns, managing payroll, or forecasting future financial performance, as these are typically handled by other specialized areas of accounting or management.
Conclude that the correct answer aligns with the fundamental purpose of financial accounting: providing information to external users and ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements.
