Inventory is reported in the financial statements at:
A
market value on the balance sheet date
B
the lower of cost or net realizable value
C
historical selling price
D
replacement cost
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of inventory valuation: Inventory is reported in the financial statements at the lower of cost or net realizable value (NRV). This principle ensures that inventory is not overstated in value, adhering to the conservatism principle in accounting.
Define 'cost': Cost refers to the purchase price of the inventory, including any additional costs incurred to bring the inventory to its current condition and location for sale.
Define 'net realizable value (NRV)': NRV is the estimated selling price of the inventory in the ordinary course of business, minus any costs of completion and costs necessary to make the sale.
Compare cost and NRV: For each inventory item, compare its cost to its NRV. If the NRV is lower than the cost, the inventory should be reported at NRV. If the cost is lower, the inventory should be reported at cost.
Apply the lower of cost or NRV rule: Adjust the inventory value on the financial statements to reflect the lower of the two values for each item. This ensures compliance with accounting standards and provides a realistic valuation of inventory.
Watch next
Master Financial Statements with a bite sized video explanation from Brian