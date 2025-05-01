Understand the purpose of each financial statement: The Income Statement reports revenues and expenses to show the company's profitability over a specific period. The Balance Sheet provides a snapshot of the company's financial position, including assets, liabilities, and equity. The Statement of Cash Flows details cash inflows and outflows, while the Statement of Retained Earnings explains changes in retained earnings over time.
Identify the key components of revenues and expenses: Revenues represent the income earned from business operations, while expenses are the costs incurred to generate those revenues. These elements are directly related to the company's profitability.
Recognize that the Income Statement is specifically designed to report revenues and expenses. It calculates net income or loss by subtracting total expenses from total revenues for the reporting period.
Eliminate the other options: The Balance Sheet does not report revenues and expenses; it focuses on assets, liabilities, and equity. The Statement of Cash Flows tracks cash movements, not profitability. The Statement of Retained Earnings shows changes in retained earnings, which are influenced by net income but do not directly report revenues and expenses.
Conclude that revenues and expenses are reported in the Income Statement, as it is the financial statement dedicated to summarizing the company's financial performance over a specific period.
