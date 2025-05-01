Sanjay wants an account that will earn interest but still allow him to make withdrawals. Which type of account best meets his needs?
A
Credit account
B
Savings account
C
Fixed deposit account
D
Current account
Understand the key features of each type of account mentioned in the problem: Credit account, Savings account, Fixed deposit account, and Current account.
A Credit account is typically used for borrowing money and does not earn interest on deposits. It is not suitable for Sanjay's needs as he wants an account that earns interest and allows withdrawals.
A Fixed deposit account earns interest but restricts withdrawals until the maturity period. This does not meet Sanjay's requirement for flexibility in making withdrawals.
A Current account is designed for frequent transactions and withdrawals but generally does not earn interest. This also does not meet Sanjay's need for earning interest.
A Savings account is designed to earn interest on deposits while allowing limited withdrawals. This type of account best meets Sanjay's needs as it balances earning interest with the ability to make withdrawals.
