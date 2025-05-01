Which of the following statements is correct regarding the classification of a car in accounting?
A
A car is recorded as revenue.
B
A car is treated as an intangible asset.
C
A car is considered a depreciating asset.
D
A car is classified as a current liability.
1
Understand the nature of the asset: A car is a physical, tangible item that is used in business operations, making it a tangible asset rather than an intangible asset.
Determine the classification of the car: Since a car is not sold as part of the business's primary operations, it is not recorded as revenue. Revenue refers to income earned from the sale of goods or services.
Evaluate the car's usage and lifespan: A car typically has a useful life of more than one year and is subject to depreciation over time due to wear and tear, making it a depreciating asset.
Consider the liability classification: A car is not a current liability. Current liabilities are obligations that are due within one year, such as accounts payable or short-term loans.
Conclude the correct classification: Based on the above analysis, a car is considered a depreciating asset because it is a tangible asset with a finite useful life that loses value over time.
