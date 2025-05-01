Which type of tax is a state tax paid by employers that is used to pay benefits to unemployed workers?
A
Federal Income Tax
B
State Unemployment Tax (SUTA)
C
Medicare Tax
D
Social Security Tax
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context of the question: The problem is asking about a specific type of state tax paid by employers to support unemployed workers.
Review the options provided: Federal Income Tax, State Unemployment Tax (SUTA), Medicare Tax, and Social Security Tax.
Clarify the purpose of each tax: Federal Income Tax is paid by individuals and businesses to the federal government, Medicare Tax funds healthcare for retirees, and Social Security Tax supports retirement and disability benefits.
Focus on the State Unemployment Tax (SUTA): This tax is specifically paid by employers to the state government to fund unemployment benefits for workers who lose their jobs.
Conclude that the correct answer is State Unemployment Tax (SUTA), as it directly aligns with the description provided in the question.
