What is the intersection of a column and a row on a worksheet called?
A
A cell
B
A field
C
A range
D
A record
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the structure of a worksheet: A worksheet is composed of rows (horizontal) and columns (vertical). The intersection of these two creates a specific location.
Define the term 'cell': A cell is the smallest unit in a worksheet where a row and a column intersect. It is identified by a unique reference, such as A1, B2, etc., which combines the column letter and row number.
Clarify the other options: A 'field' typically refers to a single piece of data in a database, a 'range' refers to a group of cells, and a 'record' refers to a complete set of related data in a database.
Compare the options: Based on the definitions, the correct term for the intersection of a column and a row in a worksheet is 'cell'.
Conclude: The intersection of a column and a row on a worksheet is called a cell, as it represents the smallest unit of data entry in spreadsheet software.
