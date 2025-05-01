Why did the implementation of the TILA-RESPA Integrated Disclosure (TRID) rule impact real estate closing dates?
A
TRID eliminated the need for closing disclosures, shortening the process.
B
TRID introduced mandatory waiting periods between disclosure and closing, extending the timeline.
C
TRID required buyers to pay closing costs in advance, causing delays.
D
TRID allowed lenders to waive all documentation requirements, speeding up closings.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of the TILA-RESPA Integrated Disclosure (TRID) rule: TRID was implemented to improve transparency in the mortgage process by consolidating and simplifying disclosure forms for borrowers.
Recognize the key change introduced by TRID: It established mandatory waiting periods between the issuance of disclosures and the closing date to ensure borrowers have sufficient time to review the terms and costs of their loan.
Analyze the impact of mandatory waiting periods: These waiting periods inherently extend the timeline for real estate closings, as they prevent immediate progression to closing after disclosures are issued.
Clarify misconceptions: TRID did not eliminate the need for closing disclosures, require buyers to pay closing costs in advance, or allow lenders to waive documentation requirements. Instead, it focused on ensuring borrowers are well-informed.
Conclude the reasoning: The introduction of mandatory waiting periods is the primary reason TRID impacted real estate closing dates by extending the timeline.
Watch next
Master Fundamental Qualitative Characteristics with a bite sized video explanation from Brian