Which of the following is NOT a fee that contributes to the initial cost of leasing a car?
A
Security deposit
B
Disposition fee
C
First month's payment
D
Acquisition fee
1
Understand the context: The question is asking which fee does NOT contribute to the initial cost of leasing a car. This requires understanding the typical fees associated with leasing a car.
Define the terms: Break down each fee mentioned in the options. For example, a security deposit is often required upfront to protect the lessor against damages or missed payments. The first month's payment is also typically due at the start of the lease. An acquisition fee is a charge for processing the lease agreement.
Clarify the disposition fee: A disposition fee is charged at the end of the lease term to cover the cost of preparing the car for resale. It is not part of the initial costs.
Compare the fees: Identify which fees are paid at the beginning of the lease (initial costs) and which are not. This will help determine the correct answer.
Conclude: Based on the analysis, the disposition fee is the one that does not contribute to the initial cost of leasing a car, as it is charged at the end of the lease.
