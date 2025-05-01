Which of the following budget items does not necessarily include monthly expenses?
Rent
Utilities
Capital expenditures
Salaries and wages
Understand the concept of capital expenditures: Capital expenditures (CapEx) refer to funds used by a company to acquire, upgrade, or maintain physical assets such as property, buildings, or equipment. These are typically long-term investments and are not recurring monthly expenses.
Compare capital expenditures with the other items listed: Rent, utilities, and salaries and wages are recurring monthly expenses that are part of a company's operating budget.
Recognize the distinction: Capital expenditures are not part of the regular operating budget because they are usually one-time or infrequent investments, unlike rent, utilities, and salaries, which are ongoing costs.
Identify the correct answer: Since capital expenditures do not necessarily include monthly expenses, they stand out from the other options provided.
Conclude: The correct answer is 'Capital expenditures' because it represents a non-recurring, long-term investment rather than a regular monthly expense.
