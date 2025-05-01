Step 1: Understand the nature of the transaction. When a company borrows money through a Home Equity Line of Credit (HELOC), it is receiving cash and incurring a liability (Notes Payable). This is a financing activity, not an expense or revenue transaction.
Step 2: Identify the accounts involved. The company receives cash, so the 'Cash' account will be debited (increased). The company also incurs a liability, so the 'Notes Payable' account will be credited (increased).
Step 3: Recall the rules of debits and credits. Assets (like Cash) increase with a debit, and liabilities (like Notes Payable) increase with a credit. This aligns with the nature of the transaction.
Step 4: Write the journal entry. Debit the 'Cash' account for $50,000 to reflect the increase in cash. Credit the 'Notes Payable' account for $50,000 to reflect the increase in liability.
Step 5: Verify the journal entry. Ensure that the total debits equal the total credits ($50,000 each), maintaining the balance in the accounting equation: Assets = Liabilities + Equity.
