A credit is not the normal balance for which of the following accounts?
A
Accounts Payable
B
Accounts Receivable
C
Common Stock
D
Revenue
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of normal balance: In accounting, the normal balance of an account refers to the side (debit or credit) where increases to the account are recorded. For example, asset accounts typically have a normal debit balance, while liability and equity accounts usually have a normal credit balance.
Analyze the accounts listed in the problem: Accounts Payable, Accounts Receivable, Common Stock, and Revenue. Determine the type of each account (asset, liability, equity, or revenue) and its normal balance.
Accounts Payable is a liability account, and its normal balance is a credit because liabilities increase on the credit side.
Accounts Receivable is an asset account, and its normal balance is a debit because assets increase on the debit side. This makes it the correct answer since a credit is not its normal balance.
Common Stock is an equity account, and its normal balance is a credit because equity increases on the credit side. Revenue is a revenue account, and its normal balance is also a credit because revenues increase on the credit side.
