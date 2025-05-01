Understand the nature of the transaction: Chinwe is paying off a debt owed to a supplier. This means the liability (Accounts Payable) will decrease, and cash will be used to settle the debt.
Recall the accounting principle of double-entry bookkeeping: Every transaction affects at least two accounts, and the total debits must equal the total credits.
Identify the accounts involved: The liability account 'Accounts Payable' will be debited to reduce the amount owed, and the asset account 'Cash' will be credited to reflect the payment made.
Determine the journal entry: Debit 'Accounts Payable' for $2,000 to decrease the liability, and Credit 'Cash' for $2,000 to show the reduction in cash.
Verify the logic: Ensure the journal entry reflects the transaction accurately. Debiting 'Accounts Payable' reduces the liability, and crediting 'Cash' decreases the asset, which aligns with the payment of the debt.
