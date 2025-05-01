Which of the following statements about general ledger accounts is true?
A
A debit entry always increases a liability account.
B
A debit entry always increases an asset account.
C
A credit entry always increases an expense account.
D
A credit entry always increases an asset account.
Step 1: Begin by understanding the basic rules of debits and credits in accounting. In the double-entry accounting system, debits and credits are used to record transactions. Debits increase asset and expense accounts, while credits increase liability, equity, and revenue accounts.
Step 2: Analyze the first statement: 'A debit entry always increases a liability account.' This is incorrect because a debit entry decreases liability accounts, not increases them.
Step 3: Evaluate the second statement: 'A debit entry always increases an asset account.' This is correct because debits are used to increase asset accounts, such as cash, accounts receivable, and inventory.
Step 4: Examine the third statement: 'A credit entry always increases an expense account.' This is incorrect because credits decrease expense accounts, not increase them.
Step 5: Assess the fourth statement: 'A credit entry always increases an asset account.' This is incorrect because credits decrease asset accounts, not increase them.
