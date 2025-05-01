Which type of manual or service information includes the flat rate time and the cost of parts?
A
Wiring diagram manual
B
Service bulletin
C
Owner's manual
D
Labor guide manual
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the question: It is asking about the type of manual or service information that includes flat rate time and the cost of parts.
Review the options provided: Wiring diagram manual, Service bulletin, Owner's manual, and Labor guide manual.
Analyze each option: Wiring diagram manuals focus on electrical schematics, Service bulletins provide updates or fixes for specific issues, Owner's manuals are general guides for vehicle operation, and Labor guide manuals provide flat rate times and cost estimates for repairs.
Identify the correct answer: Labor guide manuals are specifically designed to include flat rate times (standardized time estimates for repairs) and the cost of parts.
Conclude that the correct type of manual for this information is the Labor guide manual.
