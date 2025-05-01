Which of the following should NOT be included in your employment portfolio?
A
Samples of completed accounting projects
B
Letters of recommendation from previous employers
C
Copies of professional certifications
D
Personal social media posts unrelated to work
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of an employment portfolio: It is a collection of documents and materials that showcase your skills, qualifications, and achievements relevant to your professional career.
Identify the types of materials that are appropriate for an employment portfolio: These include samples of completed accounting projects, letters of recommendation from previous employers, and copies of professional certifications.
Evaluate the relevance of each item to your professional image: Items included in the portfolio should demonstrate your expertise, credibility, and professionalism in the field of accounting.
Consider the impact of including personal social media posts unrelated to work: These posts are not relevant to your professional qualifications and may detract from the professional image you want to present.
Conclude that personal social media posts unrelated to work should NOT be included in your employment portfolio, as they do not contribute to showcasing your accounting skills or professional achievements.
