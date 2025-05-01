Which of the following is a valid reason for requesting extra taxes to be withheld from each paycheck?
A
To reduce your total tax liability for the year
B
To receive your tax refund earlier in the year
C
To avoid owing a large amount at tax time due to under-withholding
D
To increase your take-home pay each period
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of tax withholding: Tax withholding is the process where an employer deducts a portion of an employee's paycheck to pay federal, state, and local taxes on their behalf. This ensures that taxes are paid throughout the year rather than in a lump sum at tax time.
Identify the purpose of requesting extra taxes to be withheld: Extra withholding is typically requested to avoid underpayment of taxes, which can result in owing a large amount at tax time. It does not reduce your total tax liability but helps manage cash flow and prevents penalties for underpayment.
Clarify misconceptions: Requesting extra withholding does not increase your take-home pay; in fact, it reduces it. It also does not allow you to receive your tax refund earlier, as refunds are processed after filing your tax return.
Relate the correct answer to tax planning: The correct reason for requesting extra withholding is to avoid owing a large amount at tax time due to under-withholding. This is a proactive measure to ensure that your tax obligations are met throughout the year.
Summarize the importance of accurate withholding: Proper tax withholding helps individuals manage their finances effectively, avoid penalties, and ensure compliance with tax laws. Adjusting withholding should be based on anticipated income, deductions, and credits for the year.
Watch next
Master Fundamental Qualitative Characteristics with a bite sized video explanation from Brian