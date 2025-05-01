In the context of accounting, business associate agreements are primarily designed to accomplish which of the following?
A
Determine the tax rates applicable to business transactions.
B
Ensure that third parties comply with confidentiality and data protection requirements when handling sensitive financial information.
C
Establish the method for calculating depreciation on business assets.
D
Authorize the issuance of new shares to business partners.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context of business associate agreements in accounting. These agreements are typically related to compliance and legal requirements, especially concerning confidentiality and data protection.
Analyze the options provided in the question. The first option, 'Determine the tax rates applicable to business transactions,' is unrelated to the purpose of business associate agreements, as tax rates are determined by tax laws and regulations.
Evaluate the second option, 'Ensure that third parties comply with confidentiality and data protection requirements when handling sensitive financial information.' This aligns with the primary purpose of business associate agreements, which is to ensure compliance with data protection laws such as HIPAA or GDPR.
Review the third option, 'Establish the method for calculating depreciation on business assets.' Depreciation methods are determined by accounting standards and policies, not business associate agreements.
Consider the fourth option, 'Authorize the issuance of new shares to business partners.' This is a corporate governance activity and does not relate to the purpose of business associate agreements. Based on this analysis, the correct answer is the second option.
