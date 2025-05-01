Which type of accounting is most relevant for a business that raises money by issuing shares of stock?
A
Financial accounting
B
Cost accounting
C
Tax accounting
D
Managerial accounting
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of each type of accounting mentioned in the problem: Financial accounting, Cost accounting, Tax accounting, and Managerial accounting.
Recognize that Financial accounting focuses on providing information to external stakeholders, such as investors and creditors, which is relevant for businesses raising money by issuing shares of stock.
Identify that Cost accounting is primarily concerned with internal cost management and efficiency, which is not directly related to raising money through stock issuance.
Note that Tax accounting deals with compliance and reporting for tax purposes, which is not the primary focus when issuing shares of stock.
Understand that Managerial accounting is used for internal decision-making and planning, which is also not directly relevant to external reporting for stock issuance. Therefore, Financial accounting is the most relevant type for this scenario.
