Which type of accounting is primarily concerned with recording and reporting business activities that involve the exchange of goods and services through electronic communication?
A
Governmental Accounting
B
E-commerce Accounting
C
Forensic Accounting
D
Cost Accounting
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the question: The problem is asking about the type of accounting that focuses on recording and reporting business activities involving the exchange of goods and services through electronic communication.
Review the options provided: The options are Governmental Accounting, E-commerce Accounting, Forensic Accounting, and Cost Accounting.
Analyze each option: Governmental Accounting deals with public sector finances, Forensic Accounting involves investigating financial fraud, and Cost Accounting focuses on tracking and managing costs within a business. None of these directly relate to electronic communication.
Focus on E-commerce Accounting: This type of accounting specifically addresses the financial activities and reporting for businesses that operate online or use electronic communication for transactions.
Conclude that E-commerce Accounting is the correct answer because it aligns with the description of recording and reporting business activities involving electronic communication.
