Which of the following is NOT used in the preparation of a production budget?
A
Expected sales in units
B
Desired ending finished goods inventory
C
Direct labor cost per unit
D
Beginning finished goods inventory
1
1
Understand the purpose of a production budget: A production budget is used to determine the number of units that need to be produced during a specific period to meet expected sales and inventory requirements.
Identify the key components of a production budget: These include expected sales in units, desired ending finished goods inventory, and beginning finished goods inventory. These factors help calculate the total production needs.
Recognize what is NOT part of a production budget: Direct labor cost per unit is a cost-related factor and is typically used in the preparation of a cost budget, not a production budget. Production budgets focus on quantities rather than costs.
Clarify the distinction: While direct labor cost per unit is important for budgeting overall expenses, it does not influence the calculation of the number of units to be produced, which is the focus of the production budget.
Conclude: The correct answer is 'Direct labor cost per unit' because it is not relevant to the preparation of a production budget, which is concerned with units rather than costs.
