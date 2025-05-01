Step 1: Understand the nature of the transaction. The purchase of equipment for $10,000 in cash means that the company is acquiring a long-term asset (equipment) and paying for it immediately using cash.
Step 2: Identify the accounts involved. The accounts affected are 'Equipment' (an asset account) and 'Cash' (another asset account). Equipment increases, while Cash decreases.
Step 3: Determine the type of entry for each account. Since Equipment is increasing, it will be debited. Cash is decreasing, so it will be credited.
Step 4: Write the journal entry. The format for a journal entry is: Debit the account that increases and Credit the account that decreases. In this case, Debit Equipment $10,000 and Credit Cash $10,000.
Step 5: Verify the entry. Ensure that the debit and credit amounts are equal ($10,000 each) and that the accounts used correctly reflect the transaction (Equipment for the asset acquired and Cash for the payment made).
