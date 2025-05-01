When recording a journal entry for the purchase of inventory on account, which of the following accounts is debited to display the total for the quantity (cost) acquired?
A
Accounts Payable
B
Inventory
C
Sales Revenue
D
Cash
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the nature of the transaction: The purchase of inventory on account means the company is acquiring inventory but has not yet paid for it. This creates a liability (Accounts Payable) and increases the asset (Inventory).
Identify the accounts involved: The two accounts affected are 'Inventory' (an asset account) and 'Accounts Payable' (a liability account).
Determine the impact on the accounts: The Inventory account will increase because the company is acquiring more inventory, and the Accounts Payable account will increase because the company owes money for the purchase.
Apply the rules of debits and credits: In accounting, assets increase with debits and liabilities increase with credits. Therefore, the Inventory account will be debited, and the Accounts Payable account will be credited.
Record the journal entry: The journal entry will be structured as follows: Debit the Inventory account to reflect the increase in assets, and Credit the Accounts Payable account to reflect the increase in liabilities.
Watch next
Master Journal Entries: Debits and Credits with a bite sized video explanation from Brian