Which of the following best describes how to record a transaction in the general journal when a company receives cash from a customer for a previous credit sale?
A
Debit Cash; Credit Accounts Receivable
B
Debit Cash; Credit Sales Revenue
C
Debit Accounts Receivable; Credit Cash
D
Debit Sales Revenue; Credit Cash
1
Understand the nature of the transaction: The company is receiving cash from a customer for a previous credit sale. This means the company had already recorded the sale earlier and recognized Accounts Receivable as the amount owed by the customer.
Identify the accounts involved: When cash is received, the Cash account increases, and the Accounts Receivable account decreases because the customer has paid off their debt.
Determine the type of accounts: Cash is an asset account, and Accounts Receivable is also an asset account. An increase in Cash is recorded as a debit, while a decrease in Accounts Receivable is recorded as a credit.
Apply the double-entry accounting principle: For every transaction, there must be at least one debit and one credit of equal amounts. In this case, Debit Cash and Credit Accounts Receivable.
Record the transaction in the general journal: The journal entry would be formatted as follows: Debit Cash (to increase the asset account) and Credit Accounts Receivable (to decrease the asset account). This reflects the receipt of cash and the reduction of the customer's outstanding balance.
