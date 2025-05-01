A business associate is a person or entity that performs which of the following functions on behalf of a business?
A
Personal tax preparation for employees
B
Services or activities involving the use or disclosure of financial information
C
Only internal auditing for the business
D
Direct sales of products to customers
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a business associate: A business associate is a person or entity that performs services or activities on behalf of a business, particularly involving the use or disclosure of financial or sensitive information.
Analyze the options provided in the question to determine which aligns with the definition of a business associate.
Option 1: 'Personal tax preparation for employees' - This does not involve the business's financial information directly but rather individual employee matters, so it does not fit the definition.
Option 2: 'Services or activities involving the use or disclosure of financial information' - This directly aligns with the definition of a business associate, as it involves handling financial information on behalf of the business.
Option 3: 'Only internal auditing for the business' and Option 4: 'Direct sales of products to customers' - These are internal functions or direct customer interactions, not services performed by an external entity involving financial information disclosure. Therefore, they do not fit the definition.
