The core goal of business is to generate long-term _____ by delivering _____ to their customers.
A
assets; expenses
B
equity; costs
C
revenue; liabilities
D
profit; value
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the core goal of a business, which is to generate long-term profit by delivering value to customers. Profit represents the financial gain after deducting expenses, and value refers to the benefit provided to customers through goods or services.
Analyze the options provided in the question. Each pair of terms should be evaluated to determine if they align with the core goal of a business.
Option 1: 'assets; expenses' - Assets are resources owned by a business, and expenses are costs incurred. This pair does not align with the goal of generating profit and delivering value.
Option 2: 'equity; costs' - Equity represents ownership interest, and costs are expenses. This pair does not directly address the goal of generating profit and delivering value.
Option 3: 'revenue; liabilities' - Revenue is income generated, and liabilities are obligations. This pair does not align with the goal of generating profit and delivering value. The correct answer is 'profit; value,' as it directly reflects the business's core goal.
