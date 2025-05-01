Anything that can be used for payment of goods and services is defined as ______.
A
revenue
B
money
C
equity
D
liability
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of payment for goods and services: In Financial Accounting, anything that can be used to settle transactions or pay for goods and services is typically referred to as 'money' or 'currency.'
Review the definitions of the given options: Revenue refers to income earned from business operations, equity represents ownership interest in a company, and liability refers to obligations or debts owed by a company.
Identify the term that directly aligns with the ability to pay for goods and services: Money is the medium of exchange used for transactions, making it the correct answer in this context.
Eliminate incorrect options: Revenue, equity, and liability do not directly serve as a medium of exchange for payment of goods and services.
Conclude that the correct term for anything used for payment of goods and services is 'money.'
