a summary of the company's revenues and expenses for a specific period
C
a complete record of all the accounts and their balances used by the company
D
a report showing the company's assets, liabilities, and equity at a specific date
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a ledger: A ledger, also known as a general ledger, is a complete record of all the accounts and their balances used by a company. It serves as the central repository for financial data, summarizing transactions recorded in the journal.
Differentiate the ledger from other financial documents: Unlike a document used to record only cash transactions or a summary of revenues and expenses, the ledger includes all accounts such as assets, liabilities, equity, revenues, and expenses.
Recognize the purpose of the ledger: The ledger is used to track the financial position of the company by maintaining detailed records of all transactions affecting each account.
Understand the relationship between the ledger and financial statements: The ledger provides the data necessary to prepare financial statements, such as the balance sheet (showing assets, liabilities, and equity) and the income statement (summarizing revenues and expenses).
Review the correct answer: Based on the explanation, the correct answer is 'a complete record of all the accounts and their balances used by the company,' as this accurately describes the function and scope of the ledger.
