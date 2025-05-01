Which of the following accounts is found on an income statement?
A
Prepaid Expenses
B
Accounts Payable
C
Retained Earnings
D
Service Revenue
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of the income statement: The income statement is a financial report that shows a company's revenues, expenses, and net income over a specific period. It focuses on accounts related to the company's operations during that time frame.
Identify the nature of each account listed: Prepaid Expenses and Accounts Payable are balance sheet accounts. Prepaid Expenses represent assets (future benefits), and Accounts Payable represents liabilities (amounts owed). Retained Earnings is part of the equity section of the balance sheet, reflecting accumulated profits or losses.
Recognize that Service Revenue is an income statement account: Service Revenue represents income earned from providing services, which directly contributes to the company's total revenue on the income statement.
Confirm that Service Revenue aligns with the income statement's purpose: Since the income statement tracks revenues and expenses, Service Revenue is included as it reflects earnings from operations during the reporting period.
Conclude that Service Revenue is the correct answer: Based on the analysis, Service Revenue is the account found on the income statement, while the other accounts belong to the balance sheet.
