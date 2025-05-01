Which financial statement reports a company's revenues and expenses over a specific period, showing the results of its operating activities?
A
Statement of Changes in Equity
B
Statement of Cash Flows
C
Income Statement
D
Balance Sheet
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of each financial statement: The Income Statement reports a company's revenues and expenses over a specific period, showing the results of its operating activities. The Balance Sheet provides a snapshot of the company's financial position at a specific point in time. The Statement of Cash Flows details cash inflows and outflows, and the Statement of Changes in Equity shows changes in equity accounts over a period.
Identify the key elements of the Income Statement: Revenues, expenses, and net income (or loss) are the primary components. Revenues represent the income earned from business operations, while expenses are the costs incurred to generate those revenues.
Recognize the time frame: The Income Statement covers a specific period, such as a month, quarter, or year, unlike the Balance Sheet, which is a snapshot at a single point in time.
Understand the relationship between revenues and expenses: The Income Statement calculates net income by subtracting total expenses from total revenues. This result reflects the company's profitability during the reporting period.
Confirm the correct answer: Based on the description and purpose of the financial statements, the Income Statement is the one that reports a company's revenues and expenses over a specific period, showing the results of its operating activities.
