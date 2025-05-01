Step 3: Clarify the nature of each option: - Accounts Receivable: This represents amounts owed to the company by customers for goods or services provided on credit. It is an asset, not a liability. - Notes Payable: This represents amounts the company owes to creditors, typically documented in formal agreements. It is a liability. - Accrued Expenses: These are expenses that have been incurred but not yet paid. They are liabilities. - Unearned Revenue: This represents payments received from customers for goods or services not yet delivered. It is a liability because the company has an obligation to deliver the goods or services.