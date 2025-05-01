Which of the following is NOT reported as a liability on a balance sheet?
A
Accounts Receivable
B
Notes Payable
C
Accrued Expenses
D
Unearned Revenue
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of liabilities. Liabilities are obligations that a company owes to external parties, typically arising from past transactions or events. They are reported on the balance sheet and include items such as loans, accounts payable, accrued expenses, and unearned revenue.
Step 2: Review the provided options. The options are: Accounts Receivable, Notes Payable, Accrued Expenses, and Unearned Revenue. Determine which of these items does not fit the definition of a liability.
Step 3: Clarify the nature of each option:
- Accounts Receivable: This represents amounts owed to the company by customers for goods or services provided on credit. It is an asset, not a liability.
- Notes Payable: This represents amounts the company owes to creditors, typically documented in formal agreements. It is a liability.
- Accrued Expenses: These are expenses that have been incurred but not yet paid. They are liabilities.
- Unearned Revenue: This represents payments received from customers for goods or services not yet delivered. It is a liability because the company has an obligation to deliver the goods or services.
Step 4: Identify the item that is not a liability. Based on the definitions above, Accounts Receivable is an asset and does not meet the criteria for being a liability.
Step 5: Conclude that Accounts Receivable is the correct answer to the question, as it is not reported as a liability on the balance sheet.
