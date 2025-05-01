Which of the following correctly describes the various financial statements?
A
The balance sheet reports a company's assets, liabilities, and equity at a specific point in time.
B
The statement of cash flows reports revenues and expenses for a period.
C
The income statement shows only cash inflows and outflows during a period.
D
The statement of retained earnings lists only the company's liabilities and equity.
Step 1: Begin by understanding the purpose of each financial statement. The balance sheet provides a snapshot of a company's financial position at a specific point in time, detailing assets, liabilities, and equity.
Step 2: Review the statement of cash flows. This financial statement reports cash inflows and outflows during a period, categorizing them into operating, investing, and financing activities.
Step 3: Examine the income statement. It reports a company's revenues and expenses over a period, showing the net income or loss, but it does not focus solely on cash inflows and outflows.
Step 4: Analyze the statement of retained earnings. This statement shows changes in retained earnings over a period, including net income and dividends, but it does not list only liabilities and equity.
Step 5: Compare the descriptions provided in the problem to the correct definitions of each financial statement to identify which statements are accurately described and which are incorrect.
