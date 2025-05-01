An income statement is best defined by which one of the following statements?
A
It summarizes the cash inflows and outflows from operating, investing, and financing activities during a period.
B
It presents the financial position of a company at a specific point in time, listing assets, liabilities, and equity.
C
It details the changes in shareholders' equity, including investments by owners and distributions to owners.
D
It reports a company's revenues and expenses over a specific period, showing the net profit or loss.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the purpose of an income statement. An income statement is a financial report that provides a summary of a company's revenues, expenses, and resulting net profit or loss over a specific period of time.
Step 2: Compare the given options to the definition of an income statement. The correct option should align with the purpose of reporting revenues and expenses to determine net profit or loss.
Step 3: Eliminate incorrect options. For example, the option describing cash inflows and outflows relates to the cash flow statement, not the income statement. Similarly, the option about financial position refers to the balance sheet, and the option about changes in shareholders' equity pertains to the statement of changes in equity.
Step 4: Identify the correct option. The statement that matches the definition of an income statement is: 'It reports a company's revenues and expenses over a specific period, showing the net profit or loss.'
Step 5: Reinforce the concept. The income statement is also known as the profit and loss statement and is a key tool for assessing a company's financial performance during a specific time frame.
