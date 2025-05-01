A table that is in 2NF and contains no transitive dependencies is said to be in which normal form?
A
Fourth Normal Form (4NF)
B
First Normal Form (1NF)
C
Boyce-Codd Normal Form (BCNF)
D
Third Normal Form (3NF)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of Normal Forms in database normalization, which is a process used to organize data in a database to reduce redundancy and improve data integrity.
Recall that Second Normal Form (2NF) requires a table to be in First Normal Form (1NF) and have no partial dependency, meaning all non-key attributes must depend on the entire primary key.
Learn that Third Normal Form (3NF) builds upon 2NF by eliminating transitive dependencies, which occur when a non-key attribute depends on another non-key attribute rather than directly on the primary key.
Recognize that a table in 2NF with no transitive dependencies satisfies the criteria for Third Normal Form (3NF).
Conclude that the correct answer to the problem is Third Normal Form (3NF), as it is the next level of normalization after 2NF when transitive dependencies are removed.
