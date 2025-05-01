Adjusting entries for accrued expenses typically affect which of the following accounts?
A
An asset account and a liability account
B
An expense account and a liability account
C
A revenue account and an asset account
D
A revenue account and a liability account
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of accrued expenses: Accrued expenses are expenses that have been incurred but not yet paid or recorded in the accounts. These require an adjusting entry to ensure the financial statements reflect the correct expense and liability.
Identify the accounts involved: Adjusting entries for accrued expenses typically involve an expense account (to recognize the incurred expense) and a liability account (to record the obligation to pay).
Determine the purpose of the adjustment: The goal is to match expenses to the period in which they were incurred, following the accrual basis of accounting. This ensures compliance with the matching principle.
Prepare the adjusting entry: Debit the appropriate expense account to increase the expense and credit the liability account (e.g., Accounts Payable or Accrued Expenses) to reflect the obligation.
Review the impact on financial statements: The adjusting entry increases expenses on the income statement and liabilities on the balance sheet, ensuring accurate reporting of the company's financial position.
Watch next
Master Adjusting Journal Entries: Accrued Expenses with a bite sized video explanation from Brian