The adjusting entry for accrued expenses includes a:
A
debit to a revenue account and a credit to an asset account
B
debit to a liability account and a credit to an expense account
C
debit to an expense account and a credit to a liability account
D
debit to an asset account and a credit to a revenue account
Understand the concept of accrued expenses: Accrued expenses are expenses that have been incurred but not yet paid or recorded in the accounts. These require an adjusting entry at the end of the accounting period to ensure the financial statements reflect the correct expense and liability.
Identify the accounts involved: For accrued expenses, the accounts affected are an expense account (to recognize the incurred expense) and a liability account (to record the obligation to pay).
Determine the nature of the adjusting entry: Since expenses increase with a debit and liabilities increase with a credit, the adjusting entry will involve debiting the expense account and crediting the liability account.
Write the journal entry: The adjusting entry for accrued expenses will look like this: Debit the specific expense account (e.g., Salaries Expense, Interest Expense) and Credit the specific liability account (e.g., Salaries Payable, Interest Payable).
Review the impact on financial statements: The debit to the expense account increases expenses on the income statement, reducing net income. The credit to the liability account increases liabilities on the balance sheet, reflecting the obligation to pay in the future.
