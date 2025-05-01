Actual manufacturing overhead costs are greater than applied overhead costs.
B
There is no need to adjust the cost of goods sold.
C
Manufacturing overhead has been overestimated.
D
Applied manufacturing overhead costs are greater than actual overhead costs.
1
Understand the concept of manufacturing overhead: Manufacturing overhead includes all indirect costs associated with production, such as factory utilities, depreciation on equipment, and salaries of maintenance staff. These costs are applied to products based on a predetermined overhead rate.
Define underapplied overhead: Underapplied overhead occurs when the actual manufacturing overhead costs incurred during a period are greater than the overhead costs applied to products using the predetermined rate.
Compare actual and applied overhead: To determine if overhead is underapplied, compare the actual manufacturing overhead costs incurred to the applied overhead costs. If actual costs exceed applied costs, the overhead is underapplied.
Analyze the implications of underapplied overhead: When overhead is underapplied, it means the company underestimated the actual costs. This discrepancy may require an adjustment to the cost of goods sold or other accounts to accurately reflect the true costs.
Review the options provided in the problem: Based on the definition and implications of underapplied overhead, identify the correct statement. The correct answer is: 'Actual manufacturing overhead costs are greater than applied overhead costs.'
