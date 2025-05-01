Which account is debited in the journal entry to record indirect labor costs used in production?
A
Wages Payable
B
Factory Overhead
C
Direct Labor Expense
D
Work in Process Inventory
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of indirect labor costs: Indirect labor refers to wages paid to employees who are not directly involved in the production process but support it, such as maintenance workers or supervisors.
Review the role of Factory Overhead: Factory Overhead is an account used to accumulate all indirect costs related to production, including indirect labor, indirect materials, and other factory-related expenses.
Determine the journal entry structure: In a journal entry, the account that incurs the cost (Factory Overhead in this case) is debited, while the account that represents the liability or payment (e.g., Wages Payable) is credited.
Apply the matching principle: Indirect labor costs are part of the production process, so they are allocated to Factory Overhead to ensure proper matching of costs with the production activity.
Conclude the journal entry: To record indirect labor costs used in production, debit the Factory Overhead account and credit the Wages Payable account, reflecting the accumulation of costs and the liability for wages.
Watch next
Master Journal Entries: Debits and Credits with a bite sized video explanation from Brian