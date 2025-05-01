Step 1: Understand the nature of the transaction. Hermann Corporation purchased equipment for $10,000 cash. This means the company acquired an asset (equipment) and paid for it using cash, which is another asset.
Step 2: Recall the accounting principle of double-entry bookkeeping. Every transaction affects at least two accounts, and the total debits must equal the total credits.
Step 3: Identify the accounts involved. In this case, the accounts are 'Equipment' (an asset account) and 'Cash' (another asset account). Since equipment is being acquired, it will be debited, and since cash is being used to pay for it, cash will be credited.
Step 4: Determine the correct journal entry. The debit entry increases the Equipment account by $10,000, reflecting the acquisition of the asset. The credit entry decreases the Cash account by $10,000, reflecting the payment made.
Step 5: Write the journal entry. The correct journal entry is: Debit Equipment $10,000; Credit Cash $10,000. This reflects the increase in equipment and the decrease in cash due to the purchase.
