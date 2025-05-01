Which of the following statements is true regarding the role of operations in a business?
A
Operations have no impact on the efficiency or quality of a business's output.
B
Operations only involve the marketing and selling of products.
C
Operations are responsible for transforming inputs into finished goods or services.
D
Operations are solely concerned with financial reporting.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of 'operations' in a business context. Operations refer to the processes and activities involved in transforming inputs (such as raw materials, labor, and capital) into finished goods or services that a business offers to its customers.
Analyze the first statement: 'Operations have no impact on the efficiency or quality of a business's output.' This is incorrect because operations directly influence both the efficiency and quality of the output through effective management of resources and processes.
Evaluate the second statement: 'Operations only involve the marketing and selling of products.' This is incorrect because marketing and selling are separate functions. Operations focus on the production and delivery of goods or services, not their promotion or sale.
Review the third statement: 'Operations are responsible for transforming inputs into finished goods or services.' This is correct because it accurately describes the primary role of operations in a business.
Assess the fourth statement: 'Operations are solely concerned with financial reporting.' This is incorrect because financial reporting is the responsibility of the accounting and finance departments, not operations.
